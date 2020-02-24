Coronavirus outbreak should not be politicized: government 

TEHRAN - Ali Rabiei, the government spokesman, condemned any move to politicize outbreak of COVID-19, calling on political groups, parties and media outlets to refrain from accusing baselessly the country’s Health Ministry officials.

Rabiei pointed out that outbreak of coronavirus is a health issue and “we must trust to the physicians.”

He added, “I have called on the entire political parties, groups and media outlets to refrain from politicizing coronavirus outbreak.”

He said people should help the health sector more than ever and observe Health Ministry’s instructions in their daily life and social activities.

Touching upon the government’s firm will to control and root out coronavirus in the country, Rabiei said, “The session of anti-coronavirus headquarters, presided by President Hassan Rouhani, will be held on Tuesday.”

Coronavirus, known officially known as COVID-19, appeared first in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread globally. The World Health Organization has declared it a global health emergency.

By Sunday, the number of people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Iran increased to 61, of whom 12 have so far lost their lives.

MJ/PA



