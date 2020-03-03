Ayatollah Khamenei urges people to follow health tips in fighting coronavirus
TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that it essential that citizens follow health guidelines to help boost the country’s battle against the coronavirus outbreak.
“These guidelines must not be disobeyed, because God has made us duty bound to feel responsible for the health of ourselves and others,” he said on Tuesday after he planted two saplings, an annual tradition in honor of National Arbor Day and Natural Resources Week.
Ayatollah Khamenei says some countries where the coronavirus outbreak “has been more serious have tried to hide it”.He added, “Anything that helps prevent the spread of coronavirus is a good deed and anything that helps spread it is a sin.”
The Leader also said that all sectors of the country must fully cooperate with the Ministry of Health, which is at the forefront of the fight against Coronavirus.
“The Armed Forces and the sectors related to the Office of the Leader have also been ordered to do the same,” he added.
Elsewhere, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Coronavirus has affected many countries. Our officials have reported with sincerity and transparency since day one. However, some countries where the outbreak has been more serious have tried to hide it. Of course, we ask God to heal the sick in those countries too.”
NA/PA
Leave a Comment