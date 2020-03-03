Ayatollah Khamenei urges people to follow health tips in fighting coronavirus

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that it essential that citizens follow health guidelines to help boost the country’s battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

“These guidelines must not be disobeyed, because God has made us duty bound to feel responsible for the health of ourselves and others,” he said on Tuesday after he planted two saplings, an annual tradition in honor of National Arbor Day and Natural Resources Week.