Closure of border crossings with neighboring countries is temporary: Iran

TEHRAN - The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman announced on Monday that closure of border crossings has been coordinated with the neighbors to narrow down the possibility of coronavirus outbreak, noting such moves are normal in such situations.



“The World Health Organization issues normally an emergency situation in certain regions (to control outbreak of diseases), accordingly, anti-coronavirus measures should also be pursued collectively,” Abbas Mousavi stated.

“The measure (closure of border crossings to Iran by the neighboring countries) has been carried out as a precautionary action which is also temporary. Also, Iran is mulling reduction of issuing visa for foreigners,” Mousavi explained.

“The Foreign Ministry has started to contact with senior officials in the neighboring countries to assure them that no healthily-concerning person will not be allowed to cross the borders,” he added.

Ali Rabiei, the government spokesman, on Monday condemned any move to politicize outbreak of coronavirus, named COVID-19, calling on political groups, parties, and media outlets to refrain from making baseless accusations against the country’s Health Ministry officials.

Rabiei pointed out that outbreak of coronavirus is a health issue and “we must trust the physicians.”

He added, “I have called on the entire political parties, groups and media outlets to refrain from politicizing coronavirus outbreak.”

He said people should help the health sector more than ever and observe Health Ministry’s instructions in their daily life and social activities.

Touching upon the government’s firm will to control and root out coronavirus in the country, Rabiei said, “The session of anti-coronavirus headquarters, presided by President Hassan Rouhani, will be held on Tuesday.”

Coronavirus, known officially known as COVID-19, appeared first in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread globally. The World Health Organization has declared it a global health emergency.

By Sunday, the number of people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Iran increased to 61, of whom 13 have so far lost their lives.

MJ/PA



