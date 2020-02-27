Rouhani: Coronavirus must not act as ‘enemy weapons’ to shut down economy

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani warned on Wednesday that the novel coronavirus epidemic should not be used as a “weapon by the enemies” to halt “work, activities and production” in the country.

He said the people must not allow the U.S. to add “another new virus” under the name of shutting down the country. “This is a plot that we are seeing today.”

Highlighted efforts taken by the Health Ministry to contain the coronavirus epidemic in Iran, Rouhani also said there is no plan to quarantine.

The president said what is more dangerous than coronavirus is the “virus of fear and anxiety and doubt and distrust among the people.”

PA/PA