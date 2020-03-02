Iran will defeat COVID-19, we believe: Chinese envoy

TEHRAN – Chinese Ambassador in Iran, Chang Hua, has said he believes that Iran would overcome the crisis of coronavirus outbreak.

“We believe that by sending humanitarian aid, Iran will overcome the crisis,” he said in a meeting with Mahmoud Reza Peyravi, secretary-general of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, IRNA reported.

The envoy praised Iran's Red Crescent Society as the first organization affiliated with the Red Cross and the Red Crescent societies which sent humanitarian shipments of aid to the Chinese people.

A delegation of Chinese medical experts arrived in Tehran on Saturday with a cargo of aid to help combat the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

“Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said that the first Chinese shipments have arrived in Iran and more aid would be sent. Be strong Iran,” the envoy tweeted on Friday.

Some 5,000 coronavirus test kits, and 250,000 face masks have also been sent last week.

Iran has so far sent three million face masks to China and has expressed readiness for providing more medical aid to China.

FB/MG

