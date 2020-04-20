Japan delivers $4m anti-corona consignment to Iran

TEHRAN – Japan sent a shipment of medical equipment worth $4 million to Iran to help the country combat the coronavirus outbreak, IRIB news agency reported on Sunday.

Japan has allocated $7 million aid to Iran, $4 million of which has been so far provided to the World Food Program in Iran, head of Rescue and Relief Organization Morteza Salimi stated.

In the current critical situation, the first batch of aid including 370,000 three-layer masks, 370,000 N90 masks, and 370,000 scrubs was delivered to the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

The consignment will be distributed among high-risk patients, Salimi said, adding, in the next stage, the new consignments will be delivered to the medical centers in coordination with the Ministry of Health.

The second shipment was scheduled to be imported on Monday and delivered to the Red Crescent Society, he concluded.

