China sympathizes with Iran over coronavirus outbreak 

TEHRAN - The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, in her Twitter account on Friday, sympathized with Iran over the outbreak of coronavirus and vowed Beijing’s more assistance to Tehran to overcome the disease.

“Sad to hear bad news in #Iran. 1st batch of Chinese assistance already arrived and surer to follow. We are with you, Iran! Be strong, Iran! Hang in there, Iran! #COVID19,” Hua Chunying wrote in her tweet.

Chinese Ambassador in Tehran Chang Hua said on Friday that China had delivered its first cargo of humanitarian aid to Iran to help combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“China’s first cargo has arrived in Iran and more is to come; be strong Iran,” Chang wrote on his Twitter account.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chinese ambassador said, “5,000 kits to detect coronavirus, which is contributed by China's embassy and Chinese companies in Iran, have been delivered to the Iranian side."

"Our efforts will continue," he added.

The virus first emerged in China last year and is now spreading in Europe and across the Middle East, sparking fears of a global pandemic. The virus is spreading rapidly in the region, with cases recorded in many countries.

The Iranian authorities have ordered the closure of schools, universities and cultural events in a bid to contain the outbreak. This is while free masks are being distributed among the people, with priority given to cities that have reported coronavirus cases.

According to the latest data, totally of 388 Iranian nationals have been infected by the virus, out of which 34 patients have thus far lost their lives.

MJ/PA