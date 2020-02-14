We deeply feel Iranians’ friendship as China battling coronavirus: ambassador

TEHRAN – In a tweet in Persian language on Thursday, the Chinese ambassador to Tehran thanked the Iranians for sympathizing with the Chinese in their campaign against coronavirus.

“There is a proverb in the Persian language that says ‘heart speaks to heart’. In China’s struggle against coronavirus we deeply felt the friendship of the government and nation of Iran,” Ambassador Chang Hua said.

At a press conference in China’s embassy in Tehran on Feb. 5, Ambassador Chang talked about the coronavirus in China and beyond, discussing a range of related issues such as ways to control the disease, its death toll, humanitarian aid, economy, trade and travel.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said coronavirus cases are not rising dramatically outside China despite a spike in Hubei province.

PA/PA