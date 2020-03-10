Russia sends 50,000 COVID-19 diagnostic kits to Iran

TEHRAN – Russia has sent 50,000 coronavirus diagnostic kits to the Iranian Embassy in Moscow to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has said.

The kits will be delivered to Iran in the shortest possible time, he noted, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

Jalali praised Russia's cooperation with Iran in the fight against the virus, pointing to determination of the two sides to increase cooperation in various fields, especially in the health sector.

Referring to Iran's widespread efforts to conation the outbreak, he stated that given that the eradication of the virus requires regional and global cooperation, negotiations held with Russian authorities on expanded cooperation.

Jalali expressed hope that the two countries would boost cooperation in the near future.

In this regard, the Russian Red Cross Society has expressed readiness to send medical equipment to the country.

