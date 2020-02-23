TEDPIX approaching 500,000 points

TEHRAN- On Sunday, TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 17,106 points to 498,904, IRNA reported.

In its recent increasing trend, the index is reaching the all-time record high of 500,000 points.

Over 5.687 billion securities valued at 41,704 trillion rials (about $992.9 million) were traded at TSE on Sunday.

As reported, the first market’s index rose 12,719 points and the second market’s index climbed 33,512 points.

Tehran Stock Exchange has been ranked as the second best performer among the members of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) in terms of the main index growth during the 12-month period of December 2018-December 2019.

According to the TSE’s office of public relations, TEDPIX registered a growth of 133 percent in the mentioned time span to become the second-best performer after Jamaica Stock Exchange.

Based on the WFE’s report, the TSE was the top performer in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

A total of about $66 billion worth of stocks were traded in TSE during 2019, registering a growth of more than 300 percent compared to the value of trades in the previous year.

According to the WFE report, the total value of trades at TSE reached $320 billion at the end of 2019, while the total market value of WFE members amounted to more than $74 trillion.

MA/MA