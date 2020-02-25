Iran’s Shamkhani to Pompeo: U.S. still hiding truth about Ain al-Asad, influenza fatalities

TEHRAN – While U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expresses concern about what he calls Iran’s “cover-up” of coronavirus, the White House has not still given a precise report about the damages inflicted on Ain al-Asad air base, the number of fatalities from influenza in 2019-2020, and the downing of the U.S. spy aircraft in Afghanistan, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani said on Tuesday.

“While Pompeo expresses concern about what he calls Iran’s cover-up about 'Corona' no precise reports have still been released by the White House about the reality of Ain al-Asad, spy aircraft in Afghanistan, the number of those killed from this year’s influenza...,” Ali Shamkhani tweeted.

According to AFP, Pompeo said, "The United States is deeply concerned by information indicating the Iranian regime may have suppressed vital details about the outbreak (of coronavirus) in that country."

PA/PA