U.S. plans to complete maximum pressure on Iran through coronavirus: Shamkhani

TEHRAN - Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani said on Tuesday that the U.S. has made plans to use the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran as a pretext to complete its maximum pressure strategy against Iran but Iran will succeed to control the virus.

Through highlighting coronavirus, Shamkhani said, the United States is putting psychological pressure on neighbors to close their borders with Iran.

The top security official said it is a “new roadmap” against Iran.

“It is planned that the maximum pressure strategy against Iran to be completed with the term ‘Corona’. Psychological pressure on countries to close their land and air routes and propagating lies… is the new roadmap,” Shamkhani tweeted.

Shamkhani added, “We will defeat Corona.”

Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of a cover-up about coronavirus.

"The United States is deeply concerned by information indicating the Iranian regime may have suppressed vital details about the outbreak in that country," AFP quoted Pompeo as telling reporters in Washington.



