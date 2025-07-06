CIPCC 2025 finale: Showcasing China’s trailblazing leadership in global media partnerships

BEIJING – The China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC) concluded its first-half 2025 media exchange program with a grand closing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing on Saturday. The event was hosted by the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA).

Nearly 120 journalists from 101 countries who had participated in the four-month program gathered to mark the conclusion of their intensive journey across China.

Wu Hailong, President of the CPDA, delivered a heartfelt address, praising the foreign media corps for their role in amplifying China’s voice globally.

“You have helped introduce to the world China's governance philosophy, diplomatic principles, and its approach to engage with the international community. Over the past four months, you have traveled to 19 provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Through your cameras and keyboards, you have documented China's diverse regional development and the many facets of the Chinese people's lives,” he said.

As an Iranian journalist representing the Tehran Times, I have been part of the CIPCC media exchange program since its launch in late February. Over the months, we visited a wide range of institutions—from major companies and tech hubs to universities and local schools—immersing ourselves in China’s developmental landscape. In March, we were also given the opportunity to attend the Two Sessions in Beijing.

One of the most memorable parts of the program was the series of provincial tours. Inner Mongolia, in particular, left a lasting impression on me. There, I witnessed China’s green agriculture revolution firsthand, including its commitment to organic and eco-friendly farming practices. The CPDA president joined us on this journey in May.

“I was fortunate to share some of these unforgettable moments with you. Not long ago, I joined some of the journalists through the Travelogue of China to Inner Mongolia. Together, we learned how Inner Mongolia is now China's very capital and China's global valley, how the desertification prevention and control benefits China and beyond, how the China-Europe road we express spreads global connectivity and high-quality Belt and Road cooperation,” Wu said.

A new type of pesticide developed in Inner Mongolia is so safe for humans that it can be mixed with water and consumed like syrup

The highlight of that visit was a tour of the Chayouqian Banner Cold-Tolerant Vegetable Academician Workstation. There, I witnessed a groundbreaking innovation in sustainable agriculture—organic, health-safe pesticides so safe they could be mixed with water and consumed like syrup. It was a powerful example of China's push toward a green future.

“Sense of your work and life in China have frequently appeared in Chinese media coverage with some short videos even trending multiple times on domestic platforms, including our amusing experience of drinking pesticides together in Inner Mongolia. You still remember that moment? Yeah, that's very good. ” Wu fondly recalled the moment evoking smiles and appreciation from the audience.

Hong Lei, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, also addressed the gathering, commending the journalists for building stronger bridges between China and the Global South.

“Thanks to your strong support, the CIPCC program has become an important bridge for facilitating exchanges between China and other countries, and a key window for the world to better understand China. Let us continue working together to ensure the program’s even greater success,” he said.

Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei (third right) spoke at the CIPCC closing ceremony on China’s commitment to the Global South

Hong reiterated China’s global commitment and emphasized how its growth creates opportunities for other nations.

“We will create more opportunities for the world through our own development. And we will continue to be an anchor and engine of the global economy. We are committed to high-quality development, fostering new drivers of growth through innovation. Emerging technologies and their applications,” he said.

Hong also spotlighted President Xi Jinping’s philosophy of global cooperation:

“President Xi Jinping stressed that history should move forward, not backward; the world should be united, not divided; humanity must not regress to the law of the jungle, but should stand together to build a community with a shared future for mankind. China remains steadfast in upholding true multilateralism, pursuing win-win cooperation, and fulfilling its responsibilities as a major country. China will stand side by side with other developing countries to embrace a shared future. China was, is and will always be a member of the developing world. We are ready to join efforts with other Global South countries to advance sustainable development, strive for peaceful coexistence between civilizations, uphold peace and stability, and promote prosperity, peace, and progress for all,” he said.

Several journalists from the Asia-Pacific Center pose for a group photo at the closing ceremony of the CIPCC media exchange program

Several international journalists also took to the stage, sharing reflections on their time in China. Their speeches highlighted the warmth and hospitality they received and expressed admiration for China’s model of governance and development.

Since its inception in 2014, the CPDA’s media exchange initiatives have aimed to deepen cooperation between Chinese and international media. In 2018, these efforts were consolidated under the CIPCC umbrella, which now comprises six specialized press centers: China-Africa, China-Asia Pacific, China-Latin America and the Caribbean, China-Eurasia, China-Arab States, and China-Central and Eastern European Countries.

The CIPCC program offers more than just sightseeing—it includes lectures on China’s development path, cultural exchanges, media coverage of key political and diplomatic events, and meetings with officials and local media outlets. Journalists also explore representative provinces and cities to gain firsthand insights into China’s progress.

As the curtains fell on the 2025 CIPCC program, the sense of shared understanding and strengthened cooperation was palpable—a testament to the power of dialogue and mutual learning.