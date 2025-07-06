Babol’s historical dome to undergo restoration, minister says

TEHRAN—The dome of Imamzadeh Qasem, which surmounts a 600-year-old holy shrine in Babol, northern Mazandaran province, should undergo restoration, said Cultural Heritage Minister Raza Salehi-Amiri on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to the shrine, the minister said the Archaeological Research Institute had been tasked with preparing a renovation plan for this monument, IRNA reported.

He explained that the Babol governor has pursued renovation of the dome of Imamzadeh Qasem as one of the historical monuments of the city.

Saying that the renovation of Imamzadeh Qasem shrine should be conducted technically by skilled cultural heritage experts, he added that once the renovation plan of the monument is prepared, the required credit will be allocated.

The minister continued that renovation of historical monuments is one of the strategic policies of the government through which all available capacities are used to materialize this goal.

He elaborated that sections of this brick dome have been destroyed, and water penetration to the dome’s body is obvious.

The delay in renovation of this monument has led to penetration of humidity inside the dome and growing of various plants on the dome, he warned. As a result, a number of mirrorworks and tiles have been separated and collapsed, he added.

This historical structure in the city of Babol dates back to the 9th century AH. Here, where the offspring of Imam Musa Kazem (AS) has been laid to rest, is also known as Astaneh Mausoleum. The structure has a pyramid-shaped dome adorned with brickwork in the lower portion. In the structure are two ancient wooden chests, the main chest dating to 888 AH.

The monument was registered on the National Heritage List under the number 432. It is considered one of Babol’s oldest monuments in Astanehsar District.

