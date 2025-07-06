Implementation of 36 electricity consumption management packages succesful

TEHRAN- Head of Iran's Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company (known as Tavanir) announced the successful implementation of 36 electricity consumption management packages nationwide, saying: "These packages were developed with the aim of reducing electricity consumption, and their implementation has been accompanied by a reduction in electricity consumption."

Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi said that the reduction in electricity consumption in recent days has been the result of a series of different measures, including the regulation of unauthorized electricity, discoveries related to cryptocurrency mining centers, the use of smart limiters in the administrative sector, and consumption management in the commercial and domestic sectors, IRNA reported.

