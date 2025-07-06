“Iran” and “homeland” in Muharram mourning spotlight

TEHRAN - This year, the month of Muharram began as the martyrdom of a large number of people during the Zionist regime's aggression against the country gave a special atmosphere to the mourning ceremonies.

A number of eulogists have used explicit themes of "Iran," "homeland," and the martyrs of the recent war in their ceremonies.

Mahmoud Karimi's performance titled "O Iran, Iran", Meysam Motiei's performance titled "Iran Became Karbala", and Mojtaba Ramezani's performance titled "Here is Iran" are among the most prominent of these works that can have a significant impact on social cohesion and solidarity.

Many social media users, social activists, and even politicians have welcomed this approach and have considered the more serious introduction of patriotic themes into Ashura rituals as a positive step for boosting the society’s unity.

A recent survey conducted by the research division of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) shows that at least 77 percent of Iranians say they felt proud of the country's response to the recent Israeli aggression.

The countrywide survey carried out in late June 2025 across Tehran and 32 other cities included a sample size of 4,943 individuals aged 15 and older.

Of those surveyed, 51.6 percent were male and 48.4 percent were female respondents, Press TV reported.

On the extent of pride they felt on Iran’s retaliatory missile and drone strikes in response to the Zionist regime’s unprovoked and unlawful aggression, 77 percent of respondents said they felt "very proud."

It shows national support for Operation True Promise III, launched by the Iranian armed forces led by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), which united the country against the aggressor.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attended an Ashura night ritual in the Imam Khomeini Husseiniyeh in Tehran.

The mourning ceremony was attended by a large gathering of people from various walks of life and senior officials.

The Leader did not address the ceremony, but, according to attendees, he called prominent eulogist Mahmoud Karimi over and whispered something in his ear.

As he began his eulogy, Karimi shared with the audience, “His Eminence told me to recite this: ‘You will remain in my soul and heart, O homeland...’”

Israel killed some 935 people during its 12-day war against Iran. High-ranking military officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians are among the victims. Tel Aviv asked for a halt in fighting on June 24 after Iran pounded large swathes of Israeli cities.

