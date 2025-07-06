Iran submits proposals at ECO forum for women’s empowerment

TEHRAN – The Vice-Presidency for Women and Family Affairs has made several proposals at the Economic Cooperation Organization’s first forum on women, held in Lachin city, Azerbaijan, for strengthening regional cooperation to empower women.

Addressing the event, which was held on July 2, Behzad Azarsa elaborated on Iran's policies and measures, as well as noticeable achievements in empowering women, ISNA reported.

Increasing the share of women in government management positions, their growing presence in science and technology, developing women’s cooperatives and businesses in rural regions, and providing financial facilities and training programs to improve their skills were among the country’s comprehensive approaches to foster women’s active participation in economic and social development.

To promote women’s empowerment, the official put forward strategies such as developing a regional ECO Women’s Platform for sustainable development; launching a virtual network to connect women-owned businesses, holding educational workshops on digital skills and green development; allocating the ECO Green Credit Fund to women to support their projects; providing financial support to women’s initiatives in the fields of renewable energy, smart agriculture, and sustainable tourism; as well as holding annual high-level meetings of women in ECO member states.

Highlighting the need for solidarity and cooperation among member states to address regional challenges, Azarsa voiced Iran’s readiness to host the first annual high-level meeting of ECO Women next year.

The current administration focuses on empowering women in social and economic areas, as well as improving their access to social services and facilities through implementing certain national programs.

“Iran has always focused on programs that empower women, particularly those who are heads of household, economically and socially. Actions taken by the country have always aimed to promote women’s status by observing the principles of the constitution and Islamic teachings,” Mehr news agency quoted Zahra Behrouz-Azar, the Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, said while addressing the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference in Thailand last year.

Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) convened the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on the Beijing +30 review in collaboration with UN Women Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, in Bangkok, from November 19 to 21, 2024.

Referring to Iran’s remarkable achievements in education, health, science, technology, and entrepreneurship, she underscored the prominent role of Iranian women in these fields.

Presently, more than 70 women are acting as vice president, minister, spokesperson, and other key positions in the government.

ECO Women Forum

The first ECO Women Forum was held under the theme “Enhancing the Role of Women for Building a Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Future.” The event brought together women leaders from across the ECO region and international organizations to foster dialogue, cooperation, and knowledge exchange.

ECO Secretary General Asad M. Khan highlighted the critical role of women in sustainable development, climate resilience, and economic growth, while also calling for integrating women’s voices into policy-making and enhancing their leadership to address global challenges.

He further noted the importance of women’s perspectives in shaping the Strategic Objectives of ECO Vision 2035, which will serve as a roadmap for inclusive and sustainable development for the ECO region.

The Forum featured three thematic panel sessions that emphasized the transformative role of women in climate resilience, urban development, and sustainable growth. Discussions highlighted the need for women’s leadership in environmental governance, gender-responsive climate policies, and access to green finance.

As the Forum concluded, participants reaffirmed the importance of translating dialogue into action through coordinated policies, regional cooperation, and accountable implementation. Key discussions included equipping women with green skills, enhancing their leadership in community planning, and improving access to education, health, and governance roles.

