Banking network supports capital market, shareholders

TEHRAN- The deputy governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) for monetary policy said the banking network supports the capital market and shareholders through the stock market management, and the use of monetary and credit policy tools.

Regarding the Central Bank and banking network's program to support the capital market, Mohammad Shirijian said: "The Central Bank and the Stock Exchange Organization (SEO) have made important decisions to support the capital market during continuous meetings over the past two weeks at the expert and management levels, as well as joint meetings between the Governor of the Central Bank, the Minister of Economic and Financial Affairs, and the Head of the Stock Exchange Organization."

Regarding the banking system's methods of supporting the capital market, she said: "Part of this support is provided in the form of direct support for the capital market and in the form of market management of the shares of banks and banking network subsidiaries, especially banks under Article 44 of the Constitution."

In terms of the banking system's methods of supporting the capital market, he said: "Part of this support is provided in the form of direct support for the capital market and in the form of market management of the shares of banks and banking network subsidiaries, especially banks under Article 44 of the Constitution."

Shirijian added: "Part of this support is also provided indirectly.”

MA