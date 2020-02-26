Twitter unblocks Shamkhani’s account after complaints

TEHRAN — Social media giant Twitter, which had blocked the account of Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), in a blatant violation of freedom of expression, has unblocked the top Iranian security official’s account after complaints were lodged against the move.

@alishamkhani_ir became the target of Twitter’s censorship after Shamkhani responded to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s anti-Iran remarks.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Shamkhani pointed to Pompeo’s meddlesome remarks on the Islamic Republic, saying Washington’s “maximum pressure” policy against Iran is completed with the outbreak of coronavirus.

Pompeo on Tuesday accused the governments of Iran and China of censoring information about the outbreaks in their countries and putting the rest of the world at greater risk of its spread.

“The United States is deeply concerned by information indicating the Iranian regime may have suppressed vital details about the outbreak in that country,” he said.

“While Pompeo expresses concern about what he calls Iran’s cover-up about ‘Corona’ no precise reports have still been released by the White House about the reality of Ain al-Asad, spy aircraft in Afghanistan, the number of those killed from this year’s influenza...,” Shamkhani tweeted.

“It is planned that the #MaximumPressure strategy against #Iran to be completed with the term ‘#Coronavirus’,” he said in another tweet.

“Psychological pressure on countries to close their land and air routes and propagating lies is the new roadmap,” he added, using the hashtag #WeDefeatCoronavirus.

Shamkhani’s exposing of the new plots hatched by the Islamic Republic’s enemies under their hybrid warfare against the Islamic Republic was met with Twitter’s wrath, as one of the wings of the Western-Hebrew-Arabic psychological warfare.

This is while in recent days, all of the foreign-backed anti-Iran Persian media outlets – especially Iran International, BBC Persian and Manoto – have focused heavily on two false narratives, namely Iran’s “suppression of information” and “spread of coronavirus from Iran”.