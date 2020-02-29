TEDPIX, IFX fall on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 18,025 points to 505,825 on Saturday, the first day of Iranian calendar week, IRNA reported.

Over 5.971 billion securities worth 45.79 trillion rials (about $1.09 billion) were traded at TSE. The first market’s index dropped 13,640 points and second market’s index went down 34,247 points.

TEDPIX had risen 45,640 points, or 10 percent, to 524,394 during the past week.

The indices of Bank Mellat, Bank Tejarat, Iran Khodro Industrial Group, Saipa Group, Isfahan Oil Refinery, and National Iranian Copper Company mostly contributed to the rise of TEDPIX in the past week when the index experienced a noticeable rising trend and hit the record high of half million points.

As previously reported, TSE witnessed the highest ever weekly rise of its main index in the Iranian calendar week ended on January 17, which was the last week of Iran’s tenth calendar month of Dey.

The index rose 45,638 points, or 12.9 percent, during the mentioned week to stand at 399.445 points.

During the Saturday trades in Iran’s stock market, IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), also fell 209 points to 6,534.

As reported, 3.524 securities valued at 23.822 trillion rials (about $567 million) were traded at IFB on Saturday.

