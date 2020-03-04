Nothing extraordinary in IAEA report on Iran’s nuclear program: Russia

TEHRAN - Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, has said that there is nothing extraordinary in latest report of the International Atomic Energy Agency about Iran’s nuclear program.

“As always, #IAEA reports on #Iran today were leaked to mass media immediately after or even before they were circulated among the Governors of the Agency. Alarming publications in the press. Calm down. There is nothing extraordinary,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

In an IAEA’s report released on Tuesday, it is claimed that the agency had identified three locations in Iran where the country possibly stored undeclared nuclear material or undertook nuclear-related activities without declaring it to international observers.

“The agency identified a number of questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities at three locations in Iran that had not been declared by Iran,” the agency said in the report, according to Press TV.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations, told reporters on Tuesday that Iran is countering a “bad and dangerous precedent” in the IAEA which tries to “give credibility to fake reports by spy services.”

The ambassador held the U.S. and Israeli spy agencies for such a claim by the IAEA.

“Unfortunately, once again the United States and the regime of Israel, by putting pressure on the Agency, are trying to undermine the relations and active and constructive cooperation between Iran and the Agency” in order to derail the agency from its professional task, the Iranian diplomat said.

NA/PA