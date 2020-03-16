Mohsen Chavoshi to encourage people to stay at home in new song 

TEHRAN – Iranian pop star Mohsen Chavoshi plans to release a song to encourage people to stay at home while the coronavirus still spreads in the country.

He will be recording the song in collaboration with the Art and Cultural Organization of the Tehran Municipality, the organization announced on Monday.

In posts published on their Instagram or personal pages, a large number of Iranian singers have asked people to stay at home in the fight against the new virus.

Ruzbeh Nematollahi, Farzad Farzin, Ali Zandvakili, Hesameddin Seraj, Fereidun Aserai, Reza Sadeqi and Mohammad Esfahani are among the singers.

Photo: Singer Mohsen Chavoshi in an undated photo.

