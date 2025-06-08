Russia’s Cultural Week to begin in Tehran, Isfahan with high-level diplomatic support

TEHRAN – Russia’s Cultural Week in Iran is scheduled to be inaugurated on Monday evening in Tehran and Isfahan, the organizers have announced.

The event aims to emphasize the deepening cultural ties and strategic cooperation between the two countries. Hossein Divsalar, Deputy for Scientific and Cultural Cooperation Development at Iran's Organization of Culture and Islamic Relations (ICRO), announced this during a joint press conference with Russian Ambassador to Iran, Alexey Yurievich Dedov, held in Tehran on Sunday.

This week-long celebration coincides with a high-profile visit by Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova, highlighting the significance of cultural diplomacy in fostering mutual understanding and collaboration, Divsalar added.

The event is organized under the auspices of the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, with the dedicated support of the ICRO and various governmental bodies, he noted.

He also expressed special appreciation for the efforts of the Russian Embassy in Iran, in facilitating this significant cultural exchange as well as Iranian Embassy and Cultural Attaché office in Russia.

Divsalar highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy as a vital tool for long-lasting international relations. “Cultural events like the Russia’s Cultural Week are not merely symbolic or ceremonial; they are active cultural endeavors that serve as bridges between nations, promoting dialogue, mutual respect, and enduring partnerships,” he stated.

He emphasized that the week provides a valuable opportunity to deepen familiarity between Iran and Russia, two ancient civilizations with shared historical, cultural, and artistic bonds. The event features a broad array of activities across Tehran and Isfahan, including art exhibitions, film screenings, concerts, and academic forums, marking one of the most extensive and diverse cultural exchanges hosted in Iran.

The presence of over 110 distinguished Russian artists and cultural figures across various disciplines—music, visual arts, cinema, and more— alongside additional officials and delegates, brings the total size of the delegation to over 130 members, underscoring the importance both countries place on this initiative

Notably, the Russia’s Cultural Week includes the opening of exhibitions at Niavaran Cultural Center, the performance of Tchaikovsky symphonies in Tehran and Isfahan, and special film screening event.

For his part, Ambassador Dedov expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized the significance of this cultural event as a response to Iran’s cultural initiatives in Russia, notably the Iranian Cultural Week held earlier in 2023. “This ongoing cultural dialogue underscores the respect and shared values between our peoples and paves the way for expanded cooperation in arts, education, and cultural industries,” he said.

The week also features strategic meetings, including the Cultural Committee of the Iran-Russia Joint Cooperation Commission at ICRO, and visits to key cultural and educational centers, fostering further collaboration in translation projects, joint film productions, and creative industries, he noted.

In addition to Tehran, the festivities extend to Isfahan, where traditional arts exhibitions, calligraphy displays, and performances by Russian artistic groups enrich the cultural landscape, he explained. “The event also includes the third meeting of the Iran-Russia Cultural Cooperation Committee, aiming to establish long-term cultural and artistic partnerships.”

The Russi’s Cultural Week aligns with the broader framework of strengthening Iran-Russia relations, rooted in shared history and mutual respect, he mentioned.

It reflects the strategic importance placed on cultural diplomacy by both nations, as articulated by Iranian officials and Russian representatives alike, he asserted.

The collaboration aims to promote not only artistic exchanges but also significant initiatives like the proposed Russia House in Tehran—a dedicated cultural and educational hub that would serve as a focal point for promoting Russian language, arts, and scientific cooperation, he stated.

Concluding the event, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fostering cultural understanding and cooperation, viewing this week as a stepping stone toward a richer, more resilient bilateral relationship.

SAB/



