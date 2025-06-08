Hamas: Captive won’t leave alive

TEHRAN – Hamas warns the Israeli regime that its occupation forces will not retrieve a captive alive from a besieged area.

The armed wing of Hamas, the al-Qassam Brigades, has issued a warning to the Israeli occupation regime regarding its siege of a location in Gaza where Israeli captive Metan Tzengauker is being held.

In a statement released on the social media platform Telegram, al-Qassam spokesman Abu Ubaida declared that Israeli occupation forces (IOF) “will not be able to retrieve the captive alive,” holding the Israeli military fully responsible if Tzengauker is killed during any attempted rescue operation.

At the same time, Palestinian resistance factions continue to carry out operations against the Israeli occupation regime and its invading forces across multiple fronts in the Gaza Strip, as the U.S.-backed Israeli genocide against the enclave persists.

The al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, also announced that it had launched a mortar barrage at a concentration of IOF troops and vehicles northeast of Khan Younis.

They also reported ambushing an Israeli unit entrenched inside a house in the Tel al-Zaatar area, east of the Jabalia refugee camp, using booby traps and reverse-engineered explosive devices.

On Sunday, the IOF confirmed the deaths of two more soldiers, stating they had succumbed to wounds sustained during earlier clashes with Palestinian fighters.

Additionally, the IOF reported that another soldier had been evacuated from Gaza due to injuries, with a widely circulated image showing the soldier in critical condition.

The Mujahideen Brigades stated that their fighters targeted an Israeli force east of Shuja’iyya near Gaza City with several mortar shells, achieving direct hits.

They noted that the IOF acknowledged the injury of one of its soldiers in the attack.

Meanwhile, the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the armed wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), announced that its fighters had targeted IOF troop gatherings north of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza with two 107mm rockets.

The Brigades described the attack as part of their ongoing response to the genocide against the Palestinian people and shared footage of the operation via their Telegram channel.

Under the Israeli regime’s media censorship regulations concerning the war in Gaza, Hebrew-language news outlets also reported another “security incident” in Khan Younis.

Israeli media have described the past week as the deadliest for the IOF since December 2024.