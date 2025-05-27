Anti-Israeli operations rise in Gaza

TEHRAN – A series of lethal operations by the Palestinian resistance fighters in Gaza has disrupted the Israeli occupation regime’s ground invasion.

The armed wing of Hamas, the al-Qassam Brigades, reported that after returning from the battlefield, its fighters confirmed “targeting a Zionist force of four soldiers” using anti-personnel shells.

Resistance fighters detonated a “minefield against another Zionist engineering force that infiltrated at night east of al-Muntar Street, in Shujaiya near Gaza City.”

Al-Qassam fighters “struck a Zionist Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell inside the Qandil Orchard, east of Shujaiya.”

Al-Qassam deployed additional fighters to the area and, in another statement, said that “after returning from the front lines, our fighters confirmed they had hit a Zionist force barricaded inside a house with an anti-personnel round.”

“Our fighters observed the dismembered remains of several soldiers at the site, after which they engaged the remaining members of the force with light weapons,” the statement added.

In a separate operation, al-Qassam fighters were reported “targeting two Zionist tanks with Yassin 105 shells, resulting in one vehicle catching fire” in the Aslan area of Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza.

In the same area, al-Qassam confirmed that they targeted “a Zionist infantry patrol consisting of ten soldiers with an anti-personnel shell, resulting in deaths and injuries.”

The armed wing of Hamas also reported “targeting a Zionist force entrenched inside a house with an anti-personnel shell in the al-Qar’a al-Khamisa area” of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

Shujaiya and Beit Lahia remain two of several fronts from which Israeli occupation forces (IOF) are attempting to invade the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the al-Quds Brigades, announced that its fighters “bombarded a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles infiltrating the vicinity of al-Ma’ari School, northeast of Khan Younis (in the southern Gaza Strip), with a barrage of heavy mortar shells.”

“Our fighters observed a helicopter landing and smoke bombs being deployed to evacuate the wounded,” the resistance faction said.

Additionally, al-Quds Brigades stated that its fighters “successfully shelled a Zionist foot patrol with 60mm mortar rounds near a gathering of Israeli military vehicles that had advanced into Al-Atatra, north of Gaza.”

At the same time, the armed wing of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, the Mujahideen Brigades, successfully downed an IOF “EVO MAX 4T reconnaissance drone while it was on a surveillance mission in the Shujaiya area.”

As the IOF intensifies attempts to re-invade the Gaza Strip with infantry forces, the Palestinian resistance fighters remain resolute, working to thwart the incursions and inflict casualties on occupation soldiers and military assets.