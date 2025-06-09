Intense clashes rock Gaza

TEHRAN – Nearly two years into the U.S.-backed Israeli genocide in Gaza, the Palestinian resistance movement remains unbroken.

Reporters on the ground say very fierce and ongoing clashes are taking place between the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) and Palestinian resistance forces in the totally besieged Gaza enclave.

The Palestinian resistance factions are confronting invading forces on several fronts as the Israeli regime is attempting to capture the enclave once again. For example, heavy clashes have been reported in the east of Khan Younis in the southern part of the strip.

Palestinian sources also reported that Israeli helicopters were seen airlifting wounded soldiers from the area.

Israeli media have reported another major “security incident” in Gaza without specifying the location.



In a related development, the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced they have targeted an Israeli military bulldozer near the Yarmouk site in the Al-Manara neighborhood, south of Khan Younis.

In a separate statement, al-Qassam fighters said that after returning from combat operations, they confirmed the killing of two IOF soldiers at point-blank range east of the Shejaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

In a press statement, Hamas declared, “The resistance is conducting a war of attrition in response to the genocide against civilians, and surprises the enemy daily with renewed battlefield tactics.”

The movement emphasized that “the occupation’s military escalation only worsens its losses and casts the fate of its captives into uncertainty,” stressing that “the only solution lies in a comprehensive deal, something Netanyahu continues to reject.”

Hamas argued that “the so-called absolute victory Netanyahu speaks of is nothing but an illusion meant to mislead his public.”

The group further said, “The endless war Netanyahu desired has become a daily burden,” warning that it “will ultimately lead to his political and personal downfall, after the collapse of the illusion of a swift resolution.”