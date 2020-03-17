Zarif to the world: It is ‘immoral’ to observe sanctions

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday urged countries across the world to join a global campaign to disregard the U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Zarif said the “unlawful U.S. sanctions” have “drained Iran's economic resources” and thereby “impairing ability to fight COVID-19.”

“They literally kill innocents,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

“It is immoral to observe them: doing so has never saved anyone from future U.S. wrath,” Iran’s chief diplomat stated, asking other countries to “join the growing global campaign to disregard U.S. sanctions on Iran.”

On Thursday, Zarif sent a letter to United Nations chief Antonio Guterres urging the world to disregard Washington’s sanctions on Tehran amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Zarif broke out the content of the letter to Guterres in a Tweet on Friday night, writing, “I urge the world body—and member states—to disregard inhuman U.S. sanctions on my country. And insist that they be lifted.”

“As the #COVID19 ravages Iran, we should recognize that viruses don't discriminate. To fight them, neither should humans,” he added.

PA/NA