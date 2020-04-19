Rezazadeh appointed Iran’s para powerlifting director

TEHRAN – Two-time Olympic gold medalist Hossein Rezazadeh has been appointed as director of Iran’s para powerlifting association.

Iranian powerlifters have won so many gold medals at the Paralympics, most notably Siamand Rahman who was going to win his third successive gold at the Tokyo but passed away due to a heart failure.

Rezazadeh claimed two gold medals at the 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens and was forced to retire ahead of the 2008 Olympic Games due to his severe hand injuries and his high blood pressure.

Immediately following his retirement, he was appointed as the Prime Counselor for Iranian national weightlifting federation and was named president of Iran's weightlifting federation in 2011.

On Sunday, he has returned to the sports scene once again after five years.

“Based on your experience at the weightlifting, you have been chosen as new director of Iran’s para powerlifting association. I wish you all success in your new position,” head of Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled Mohammad Shervin Asbaghian said.