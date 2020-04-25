‘PGSR starts new Iranian year with strong presence in IRENEX’

TEHRAN – Managing director of Iran’s Persian Gulf Star Refinery (PGSR) said the refinery has kicked off the new Iranian calendar year (began on March 20), which has been named the year of “Surge in Production” by Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, with a strong presence in Iran Energy Exchange(IRENEX), Shana reported on Saturday.

“In [the Iranian calendar month of] Farvardin this year (March 20-April 19), we had six successful offerings at the energy exchange, after which 17 stock exchange contracts were signed,” Mohammad-Ali Dadvar said.

As a result of these 17 contracts, 605,000 tons of products, including heavy end products, light naphtha and medium naphtha, have been delivered to the buyers, he said.

According to Dadvar, the Persian Gulf Star Oil Company’s light naphtha offering in the previous month was a huge success and a historical record in the country's energy exchange.

Offerings in the form of packages with three different products was an innovative move by PGSR which paid off well and we hope that it will continue in the coming months.

Mentioned the Leader’s decision on calling the current year “Surge in Production” the official noted that PGSR is going to utilize all its capacities to realize the surge in production.

