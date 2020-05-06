Annual coal output exceeds 1.5m tons

TEHRAN- Annual production of coal in Iran reached 1.585 million tons in the previous Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended on March 19), IRNA reported citing the data released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

As reported, the country's average annual coal concentrate production is about 1.5 million tons, while the country's current demand has reached two million tons.

Currently, Iran’s coal sector provides employment for 17,000 people, however the capacity of the country’s coal mines is much more than this figure, and development of the mining sector and modernization projects can play an effective role in increasing employment in this sector.

Unofficial data indicate that there are 185 small and large coal mines in the country, of which more than 59 percent are currently active, while 10 mines are being equipped and prepared, and the rest are idle.

