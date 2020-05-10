Transit to be resumed via Iraqi Kurdistan

TEHRAN- The spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced that transit of goods via Iraqi Kurdistan can be resumed, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Rouhollah Latifi said through follow-up measures taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran Consulate in Erbil, Kurdistan issued the permit for Iran to transit commodities via its border.

The permit is for the transit of automobiles, constructional materials, iron, and industrial pipes under some specific condition, he noted.

During a business forum between Iranian businessmen, entrepreneurs and producers and a delegation from Iraqi Kurdistan region held in Tehran last December, Mostafa Abdulrahman Abdullah, president of the Importers and Exporters Union of Iraqi Kurdistan region, praised the ever growing economic cooperation between the two sides and noted that annual trade turnover between Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan could exceed $6 billion.

He expressed hope that Iranian investors would form joint ventures with Iraqi counterparts and collaborate in establishing joint production units in Kurdistan region.

He further expressed his government’s readiness for complete cooperation with Iranian exporters and businessmen for doing business in Kurdistan.

Abdulrahman further stressed the important role of embassies and consulates in preparing the ground for economic cooperation, saying introducing businessmen by the consulates will make business easier.

Focusing on foodstuff and supermarket items, the Iran-Iraqi Kurdistan business forum will

MA/MA