Iran, Russia reject consensus on Assad resignation

TEHRAN — Rumors about an Iran-Russia consensus for the resignation of Syrian President Bashar al Assad is a “big lie” pushed by the U.S.-Israeli media outlets, says a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian Parliament speaker.

“Dr #BasharAssad is the legitimate president of Flag of Syria & great leader of fighting Takfiri terrorism in Arab World,” Hossein Amir Abdollahian tweeted on Sunday.

“Rumor abt Iran-Russia consensus for his resignation is a big lie & American-Zionist media game,” he said. “Flag of Iran strongly supports Flag of Syria sovereignty, national unity&territorial integrity.”

The comments came in response to media speculation that Iran, Russia, and Turkey may reach a consensus to remove the Syrian president and establish a ceasefire in exchange for forming a transitional government that includes the opposition, members of the Syrian government, and the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan has also rejected the rumors, saying the future of President Assad and Syria will be decided by “Syrian people through free transparent elections, not by us.”

“We are not the countries to decide the future of Syrian people and President Assad,” Dzhagaryan said in an interview with Mehr published on Saturday. “Once again, I would like to confirm our position.”

“As friendly foreign countries, we must help Syrian people to restart peace and pave the way for the continuation of the political process in this country,” he added.

Iran, Russia, and Turkey are the guarantor countries that brokered a ceasefire in Syria in December 2016, leading to the Astana talks.

Of course, Dzhagaryan continued, these kinds of rumors have been circulated by hostile countries that are against the successful activity of the Astana format.

“These countries are against international law and want to remove a legitimate regime by force, not through an election,” he said.

“If any government doesn’t suit the U.S. and its ally, so they impose sanctions and try to remove it illegally,” the Russian diplomat added.

MH/PA