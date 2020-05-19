Tehran-Moscow-Damascus strategic co-op to continue untouched: advisor

TEHRAN — Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian Parliament speaker, has said Tehran, Moscow and Damascus will continue their strategic cooperation.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Syrian Ambassador to Iran Adnan Hassan Mahmoud in Tehran on Monday.

During the meeting, the advisor hinted at the age-old and longstanding history of relations between Iran and Syria.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian Arab Republic have always enjoyed excellent and strategic ties and Iran’s support for Syria will continue until the complete defeat of terrorism in this Arab country,” he said, Mehr reported.

Tehran, Moscow, and Damascus will continue their strategic cooperation, he said, adding, “Countering the cruel economic sanctions of enemies is of the provisions of serious cooperation between these three countries.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir Abdollahian pointed to the significance of parliamentary cooperation in the expansion of relations between the two countries and said, “Expansion of parliamentary ties plays an influential role in the development of joint cooperation between the two countries and parliamentary diplomacy of the two countries will help realization of peace and security in the region effectively.”

For his part, the Syrian ambassador said relations between the two countries are at a strategic level and that the Syrian government and people are always grateful for the effective support of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran is a key ally of Syria. The Islamic Republic has been providing military advisory to Damascus in its anti-terror campaign.

Iranian officials have made it clear that Tehran would stand by Syria in the reconstruction projects of the war-stricken country.

Recently, rumors circulated around the world that Iran, Russia, and Turkey may reach a consensus to remove the Syrian president and establish a ceasefire in exchange for forming a transitional government that includes the opposition, members of the Syrian government, and the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

In response, Amir Abdollahian described the rumors as a “big lie” pushed by the U.S.-Israeli media outlets.

“Dr #BasharAssad is the legitimate president of Flag of Syria & great leader of fighting Takfiri terrorism in Arab World,” he tweeted on Sunday.

“Rumor abt Iran-Russia consensus for his resignation is a big lie & American-Zionist media game,” he said. “Flag of Iran strongly supports Flag of Syria sovereignty, national unity&territorial integrity.”

Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan has also rejected the rumors, saying the future of President Assad and Syria will be decided by “Syrian people through free transparent elections, not by us.”

“We are not the countries to decide the future of Syrian people and President Assad,” Dzhagaryan said in an interview with Mehr published on Saturday. “Once again, I would like to confirm our position.”

“As friendly foreign countries, we must help Syrian people to restart peace and pave the way for the continuation of the political process in this country,” he added.

Iran, Russia, and Turkey are the guarantor countries that brokered a ceasefire in Syria in December 2016, leading to the Astana talks.

MH/PA