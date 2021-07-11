Iran welcomes expansion of ties with Syria: MP

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian lawmaker who is on a visit to Syria has welcomed the expansion of ties between Tehran and Damascus in various fields.

Abbas Golrou, the deputy head of the Iran-Syria Parliamentary Friendship Group, said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the improvement of relations with Syria in various fields.”

On the second day of his visit to Damascus, Golrou said during a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad at the Syrian Foreign Ministry that “the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria are long-standing friends with historical background and religious commonalities who have supported each other in various developments in the region.”

The Iranian lawmaker noted, “The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that strengthening mutual commonalities and increasing the level of trade can strengthen the two countries in the face of U.S. sanctions.”

Golrou attributed the survival of Syria and the victory over the Daesh and other Takfiri groups to the wise leadership of the president of the country and the people’s struggle against the Takfiri groups, according to the Iranian state news IRNA.

Golrou, the chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, noted, “Implementation of agreements and joint cooperation is very important in the process of strengthening the economic strength of the two countries and the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the improvement of relations with Syria in various fields.”

Golrou emphasized, “Special attention to economic issues and special cooperation in this field will further strengthen the interactions between the two countries.”

The ranking lawmaker considered the cooperation of friendship and parliamentary groups as the first step in the interaction between the governments of the two countries and a suitable platform for improving the level of cooperation.

He added, “Parliamentary relations, the meeting of joint commissions and the interactions of friendship and parliamentary groups will play a constructive role in strengthening Iran-Syria relations.”

In the meeting, the deputy head of the Iran-Syria Parliamentary Friendship Group described the country with a bright horizon and a bright future, and stressed the need to pay special attention to economic cooperation and strengthening cultural, social and economic capacities.

Congratulating the Islamic Republic of Iran on the presidential election, Syrian Foreign Minister Mekdad called the two countries strategic friends and constant supporters of each other.

Mekdad added, “Iran and Syria once again showed internal unity and solidarity to the world by holding timely elections.”

Explaining the recent situation and developments in the region, the Syrian foreign minister stressed the need for vigilance and cooperation between high-ranking officials of Iran, Syria and other countries.

Appreciating the Islamic Republic of Iran's continued support for Syria in the fight against terrorism and extremism, Mekdad said, “Syria is out of the crisis and the time has come to rebuild its infrastructure, and we welcome the support of friendly countries for economic and trade cooperation.”

Expressing his satisfaction with the presence of representatives of the Iran-Syria Parliamentary Friendship Group in Damascus, he added, “The people of the Syrian government and president will never forget the immediate assistance and sacrifices of the Iranians against the Takfiri movement. The Syrian people and government will always be grateful to the people, government and leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

When discussing the ongoing negotiations on the Iranian nuclear issue, Mekdad praised in this regard the wisdom, strength and keenness of the Iranian leadership to defend the interests and rights of its people in the face of all attempts to pressure again, and Syria is standing by Iran in these negotiations.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on developments in the region, especially in the occupied Palestinian territories, where views were identical on the importance of supporting the steadfastness and resistance of the Palestinian people until their occupied land is liberated and their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital is established.

The Iranian delegation also met with Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hammoudeh Sabbagh, who affirmed on Thursday the importance of boosting parliamentary relations through exchanging visits, viewpoints, and joint coordination at regional and international conferences, according to SANA.

In his meeting with Golrou and his accompanying team, Sabbagh said that forces of evil and global aggression, led by the U.S., besiege Syria and Iran together under false and misleading titles, claiming that they fight terrorism, while, in fact, they support and protect it.

In continuation of their visit, the Iranian delegation also met with Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous. The two sides stressed the importance of boosting parliamentary relations, increasing the joint visits to achieve the common interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

The Syrian prime minister affirmed that the Syrian government seeks to push forwards and develop economic cooperation and trade exchange between the two countries and promote it up to the level of strategic relations that bind Syria and Iran.

He expressed appreciation for the support provided by Iran to the Syrian people, pointing out that the Syrian and Iranian peoples have foiled plots of the enemies in the region.