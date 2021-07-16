Iran, Syria underline strategic relations

TEHRAN – Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has received a delegation from the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran headed by Assistant Foreign Minister of Iran Reza Najafi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and how to strengthen these relations.

Talks during the meeting tackled the relations between the foreign ministries of both countries, as well as laying the necessary bases for strengthening coordination and consultation in various fields of interest to them, especially working to confront terrorism to which both countries are exposed, including economic terrorism represented by unilateral coercive measures imposed on them, Syrian state news SANA reported.

Mekdad expressed the Syrian leadership, government and people’s high appreciation for the important role played by Iran in all political, military and economic fields to support Syria in its war on terrorism, stressing the depth of the strategic relations between Syria and Iran and that Syria looks with satisfaction at the high level which the relations between the two countries have reached in various fields.

The Syrian foreign minister stressed that the mutual visits will help consolidate and strengthen relations between the two countries, activate coordination, consultation and exchange of views between the two ministries of foreign affairs, and finding ways to uplift them due to the serious and fruitful cooperation required by the current stage in various international forums.

Najafi, for his part, indicated that the visit includes many meetings aimed at activating cooperation and coordination with the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry in the Syrian Arab Republic.

He stressed that the relations between Syria and Iran are deep and significant and they meet the aspirations of the peoples of the two countries. He also reaffirmed Iran’s continued support for the just Syrian stance at various international organizations, especially in the combat against terrorism to restore security and stability on all Syrian lands.