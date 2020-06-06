“Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead”, a novel by Polish novelist Olga Tokarczuk has been published by Morvarid Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Denis Ajiri.

“In a remote Polish village, Janina devotes the dark winter days to studying astrology, translating the poetry of William Blake, and taking care of the summer homes of wealthy Warsaw residents,” writes Amazon on its introduction about the book.

“Her reputation as a crank and a recluse is amplified by her not-so-secret preference for the company of animals over humans. Then a neighbor, Big Foot, turns up dead. Soon other bodies are discovered, in increasingly strange circumstances. As suspicions mount, Janina inserts herself into the investigation, certain that she knows whodunit. If only anyone would pay her mind,” it adds.

A deeply satisfying thriller cum fairy tale, “Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead” is a provocative exploration of the murky borderland between sanity and madness, justice and tradition, autonomy, and fate.



Olga Tokarczuk is known for her complex novels that leap between centuries, places, perspectives, and mythologies. She received the 2018 Nobel Prize for Literature (awarded belatedly in 2019), lauded for her “narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life.” A best-selling author in Poland for decades, Tokarczuk was not well known outside her homeland until she became the country’s first author to win the Man Booker International Prize in 2018 for “Flights” (2017), an English translation of her sixth novel “Bieguni” (2007).

Photo: Front cover of a Persian translation of “Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead” by Polish novelist Olga Tokarczuk.

