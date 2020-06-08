GTC transport over 3m tons of basic goods in 80 days

TEHRAN - Director General of Business Services Coordination at Government Trading Corporation of Iran (GTC) said the company has managed to transport 3.36 million tons of basic goods during 80 days since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year until May 7, IRIB reported.

“Currently, there are no basic goods stored in the country’s customs and all the cargoes are transported to the provincial destinations as soon as they are cleared,” Hassan Fallahnejad said.

According to the official, GTC has been in planning to prevent the storage of goods in the ports and this goal has been realized in the mentioned time span.

In early April, Fallahnejad said the direct transportation of goods from the vessels to the freight wagons has saved the country 40 billion rials (about $952,000) in the first Iranian calendar month of Farvardin (March 20-April 20).

In this new method, cargo shipping operations in ports will be carried out directly by the freight wagons of the rail transportation system, which will significantly reduce the costs of transportation,” Fallahnejad said.

According to the official, GTC has set a great record in the transportation of goods in the country’s southern and northern ports.

EF/MA