Iran drawn with Uzbekistan at AFC U19 Championship

TEHRAN – Iran have been pitted against hosts Uzbekistan at the 2020 AFC U19 Championship.

Title holders Saudi Arabia were drawn in Group C with Australia, Vietnam, Laos following Thursday’s official draw for the competition at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur.

Adding to the excitement and intensity of the competition is the knowledge that the top four sides will qualify for the FIFA U20 World Cup Indonesia 2021.

Korea Republic, the tournament’s most successful team with 12 titles and the runners-up in 2018, were drawn in an enticing Group B with Japan, Iraq and Bahrain.

Four-time winners Iran will have hosts Uzbekistan, Indonesia and Cambodia for company in Group A.

Qatar, Tajikistan, Malaysia and Yemen will tussle for the two quarter-final slots from Group D.

The AFC U19 Championship Uzbekistan 2020 will be held on October 14-31.