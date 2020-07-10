Rouhani inaugurates industrial projects worth $1.4b in 3 provinces

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, on Thursday, inaugurated several industrial and mining projects worth 58.8 trillion rials ($1.4 billion) in three provinces via video conference, IRNA reported.

The mentioned projects included a textile production plant in Sistan-Baluchestan Province, a sponge iron production unit in Fars Province, and a foodstuff production complex in Isfahan Province.

The commissioning of the said projects is going to create direct job opportunities for 1,204 people, according to Director General of Planning and Financing Office of the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade Alireza Hadi.

The inaugurations were made in the fifth week of the Industry Ministry’s new program called “Persistent Production-Effective Employment-Sustainable Exports”, based on which the ministry plans to inaugurate 200 industrial, mining, and trade projects across the country by the Iranian calendar year of 1400 (begins on March 21, 2021).

As reported, a total of 1.69 quadrillion rials (about $40.23 billion) has been invested in these projects that are going to create job opportunities for 41,000 people.

The mentioned program has been defined by the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry in line with the government’s new strategies for developing the country’s infrastructure in order to realize the “Surge in Production” motto.

The same program (called “A-B-Iran”) was also defined by the Energy Ministry last year, under which numerous energy projects were inaugurated in various provinces across the country.

EF/MA