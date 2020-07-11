Cross-border trade running despite coronavirus pandemic

TEHRAN- The spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that Iran’s trade is running through the borders with the neighboring countries except for two neighbors.

Rouhollah Latifi told IRNA on Saturday that the border seal-off for the purpose of quarantine has remained only with two neighboring states.

With enforcing protective and health protocols in coordination with two neighboring states, the remaining borders will reopen, the spokesman said.

Since its outbreak in December 2019, the coronavirus pandemic created obstacles to holding many world events, meetings, etc. It also led to the closure of border crossings as a pre-emptive measure to counter the deadly virus which has killed 562,000 up to now.

Four land border crossings of Sarakhs, Bajgiran, Lotfabad, and Incheboron with Turkmenistan in the east of the Caspian Sea and northeastern Iran are still closed, but, Sarakhs and Incheboron cross-border terminals are open as they have railroad connections as well, Latifi noted.

About borders with southwestern neighboring country of Iraq, the spokesman said normal trade exchange will be resumed in Sumar border market with Iraq within the next few days.

The official hoped that Khosravi and Chazabeh border markets with Iraq would soon reopen after agreement on enforcing satisfactory protective and health protocols.

He further noted that the Iraqi government started reopening the border points stage by stage to meet its people's fundamental needs.

Earlier this month, Iran’s acting minister of industry, mining and trade announced that the country’s 80 percent of trade border points, which had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, have been reopened.

Hossein Modares Khiabani also said that the country’s export of products has returned to the normal status following the borders reopening.

He further announced that 60 percent of the country's non-oil products are exported to 15 neighboring states.