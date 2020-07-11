Hook says U.S. concerned about ‘energized’ Iran-Venezuela ties

Washington’s Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Friday that the United States is concerned about growing relations between Iran and Venezuela.

“As we look at the newly energized ties between Iran and Venezuela in our hemisphere we are very concerned about it,” Hook said during an online briefing at the Hudson Institute, according to UrduPoint News.

He added, “We are determined to [ensure] that this relationship doesn’t become a new form of instability in our hemisphere.”

Presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi said last week that Iran respects the Venezuela government and people and welcomes expansion of ties and cooperation with the Latin American country.

“Iran’s political determination is supporting the legal Venezuelan government and helping the people of this country solve their problems,” he said during a meeting with Venezuelan president special envoy Jorge Marquez.

The special envoy delivered a written message of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to President Hassan Rouhani.

Marquez said that Iran and Venezuela have very good relations, calling for expansion of ties.

He also praised Iran’s supports for Venezuela.

Rouhani has said that Iran and Venezuela should deepen “strategic” and “friendly” ties.

He made the remarks in a message to President Maduro on the occasion of the anniversary of Venezuela’s independence.

“Stressing the necessity of deepening friendly and strategic relations between the two countries, I am sure that we will witness the Venezuelan people’s victory in overcoming the current problems in near future,” Rouhani predicted.

