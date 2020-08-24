Maduro: Venezuela to boost strategic ties with Iran

TEHRAN – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that Venezuela will boost strategic ties with Iran in energy sphere.

“Iran’s experiences will help us in development projects,” IRNA quoted Maduro as saying on Monday in an interview with a Venezuelan TV channel.

Maduro said in August that relations between Iran and Venezuela are “deep” and “unbreakable”.

“Deep, brotherly and unbreakable relations have been formed between the two countries during recent years and have been boosted through defending sovereignty,” Maduro said in a statement on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Iran-Venezuela diplomatic ties, IRNA reported.

Maduro said Venezuela is proud of this history.

Presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi said in July that Iran respects the Venezuela government and people and welcomes expansion of ties and cooperation with the Latin American country.

“Iran’s political determination is supporting the legal Venezuelan government and helping the people of this country solve their problems,” Vaezi said during a meeting with the Venezuelan president’s special envoy Jorge Marquez.

Vaezi also noted that the United States seeks to exert pressure and hatch plots against the freedom-seeking people, especially Iran and Venezuela.

“We have to prevent any harm to the people’s well-being by the enemies’ sanctions through solidarity and expansion of cooperation and relations,” the presidential chief of staff said.

The Venezuelan envoy had visited Iran to deliver a written message from Maduro to President Hassan Rouhani.

Marquez also praised Iran’s support for Venezuela.

Rouhani has said that Iran and Venezuela should deepen “strategic” and “friendly” ties.

NA/PA