Ghalibaf says parliament’s main goal is solving people’s problems

TEHRAN - Majlis Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday that solving the people’s problems is the main goal of the new parliament.

In a meeting with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei through videoconference, Ghalibaf said “reforming budget”, “renovating tax system”, “supporting vulnerable classes of society”, “removing obstacles to production” and “developing foreign business” are the main priorities of the parliament.

He also attached great importance to cooperation among the three branches of government.

Ghalibaf said in June that solving economic problems and budget restructuring are parliament’s priorities.

“We assure our dear people that economy and the people’s livelihood are priorities in the 11th Majlis,” he said at an open session of the parliament.

In a message to the new parliament in May, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei emphasized that attention must be paid to economy.

“In the area of economy, we have not got a favorable grade in achieving justice in the ‘decade of progress and justice’…. This unwanted reality must make all prioritize livelihood of the poor classes of the society,” the Leader said in his message to the parliament.

The Leader noted that economy and culture are the top priorities of the country. “Currently, economy and culture are on the top list of the country’s priorities.”

To solve economic problems, the Leader suggested, it is necessary to revise policies to boost employment, production, increase value of a national currency, and tame the inflation. He added that the general policies of the resistance economy must also be given priority.

