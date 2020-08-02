Iran’s 4-month non-oil trade exceeds $19b

TEHRAN – The value of Iran’s non-oil trade during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21) stood at $19.635 billion, IRNA reported.

According to the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Rohollah Latifi, in the mentioned period Iran imported $10.922 billion worth of goods, while exporting $8.713 billion.

The volume of traded goods was estimated at 42 million tons, of which 30.285 million tons were related to exports and about 11.793 million tons were imported goods.

Iran's top five non-oil export destinations during this period were China with $2.474 billion worth of exports, Iraq with $1.965 billion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with $1.216 billion, and Afghanistan with $713 million as well as Turkey with $405 million, so the country’s top five export destinations remained the same in comparison to previous months, according to Latifi.

As reported, China accounted for over 28 percent of Iran’s total exports, followed by Iraq, UAE, Afghanistan, and Turkey with 22 percent, 14 percent, 8 percent, and five percent respectively.

The top five sources of imports during this period were China with $2.806 billion, the UAE with $2.479 billion, Turkey with $1.178 billion, India with $757 million, and Germany with $493 million worth of imports.

China accounted for over 25 percent of Iran’s total imports, followed by UAE, Turkey, India, and Germany with 23 percent, 11 percent, seven percent, and five percent, respectively.

Iran’s non-oil trade stood at $13.98 billion during the first three months of the current fiscal year (March 20-June 20), of which exports accounted for $6.36 billion and imports for $7.62 billion.

The country exported over 21.92 million tons of non-oil goods worth $6.36 billion during the period to register a 43.98 percent and 45.12 percent decline in value and weight respectively year-on-year.

Q1 imports weighed over 8.92 million tons worth $7.62 billion, posting a decrease of 26.76 percent in value and 0.78 percent in tonnage compared to the previous year.

Like all other countries around the world, Iran’s trade with its foreign partners has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, however, the situation is getting back to normal and the country’s trade borders are opening one by one.

