Golestan Palace’s tiles, windows undergo restoration

TEHRAN – A number of sash windows and colorful painted tiles of the UNESCO-registered Golestan Palace in downtown Tehran have undergone urgent restoration.

The project also involved the insulation of rooftops, cleaning the mirror works of parts of the palace as well as cleaning and strengthening of doors and windows on the north side, Afarin Emami, the director of Golestan Palace announced on Tuesday.

Located in the heart and historic core of Tehran, the Golestan Palace complex is one of the oldest in the Iranian capital, originally built during the Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) in the then walled town.

Following extensions and additions, it received its most characteristic features in the 19th century, when the palace complex was selected as the royal residence and seat of power by the Qajar ruling family (1789-1925).

During the time it became a center of arts and architecture, which is an outstanding example and has remained a source of inspiration for Iranian artists and architects to this day. It embodies a successful integration of earlier Persian crafts and architecture with Western influences.

At present, the Golestan Palace complex consists of eight key palace structures mostly used as museums and the eponymous gardens, a green shared center of the complex, surrounded by an outer wall with gates. The complex exemplifies architectural and artistic achievements of the Qajar era including the introduction of European motifs and styles into Persian arts.

ABU/MG

