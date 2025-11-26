Citizens and officials mark Basij Day with large ceremony

TEHRAN – A large crowd of citizens and officials commemorated the Basij Day, the culmination of the Basij Week, during a ceremony held at the Imam Khomeini Husseiniyeh in central Tehran on Wednesday.

Also in attendance was the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Mohammad Pakpour.

The commander previously marked the week with a written message, where he stated that the Basij is the enduring legacy of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, established to safeguard the Islamic Revolution and the beloved nation of Iran against enemy threats and hostile conspiracies.