Parliament committee reviews anti-infiltration bill, approves amended clauses

TEHRAN – The spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said the committee has reviewed the “Bill to Counter Foreign Infiltration” in a session attended by representatives from key security agencies, approving several amended provisions.

Ebrahim Rezaei, the committee’s spokesperson, told the reporters that the committee convened on Tuesday afternoon at the Parliament’s National Security Committee headquarters with full member participation.

Rezaei said the session focused on the “Bill to Counter Foreign Infiltration.” The discussion was held with representatives from relevant bodies, including the Ministry of Intelligence and the IRGC Intelligence Organization. According to Rezaei, several sections of the bill were revised based on expert input and subsequently approved by the committee.

He noted that further evaluations of the remaining articles would continue in upcoming sessions.

The plan to counter foreign infiltration has been drafted with the aim of adopting a smart approach to confronting enemy penetration and enhancing the country’s defensive and intelligence capabilities. Its general provisions had been approved at the Committee’s meeting on October 14.

Iran has seriously dealt with spies and espionage activities as part of measures to safeguard national security, especially following the June war. On June 13, 2025, the Israeli regime launched an unprovoked attack on Iranian territory, triggering a 12-day war that claimed the lives of well over 1,000 Iranians, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. The United States also got involved in the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites. The stated justification for the aggression was to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, a claim for which neither Israel nor the U.S. provided any evidence.

On November 12, the Intelligence Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that it had identified and dismantled an anti-security ring led by Israeli and American spying agencies.

In mid-June, 2025, Iran executed a man convicted of collaborating with the Israeli Mossad spy agency and attempting to share classified and sensitive information with the occupying Tel Aviv regime in exchange for money. The execution took place after the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence.

The individual, identified as Esmaeil Fekri, was in close contact with Mossad operatives, and was captured in December 2023 during a complex intelligence operation carried out by Iranian security agencies.

Iranian officials have also arrested a number of people on suspicion of spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, following the latest Israeli military aggression against the Islamic Republic.