Iranian MPs approve provisions to counter infiltration of foreign spy services

TEHRAN – The National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament has approved some provisions of a motion on countering the infiltration of enemies.

“Members of the committee reviewed a motion to counter the infiltration of foreign intelligence services, governments or institutions into the country, and ratified some of its provisions,” said Ebrabim Rezaei, the spokesperson for the committee.

Also present at the meeting were representatives of relevant bodies, namely intelligence authorities.

Iran has seriously dealt with spies and espionage activities as part of measures to safeguard national security. In mid-June, 2025, Iran executed a man convicted of collaborating with the Israeli Mossad spy agency and attempting to share classified and sensitive information with the occupying Tel Aviv regime in exchange for money. The execution took place after the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence.

The individual, identified as Esmaeil Fekri, was in close contact with Mossad operatives, and was captured in December 2023 during a complex intelligence operation carried out by Iranian security agencies. Iranian officials have also arrested a number of people on suspicion of spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, following the latest Israeli military aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, and six nuclear scientists, including Mohammad Mahdi Tehranchi and Fereydoon Abbasi, were martyred in the Israeli strikes.

