Iran’s deputy FM hails close Iran-Tajikistan cooperation after Dushanbe visit

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi says Iran and Tajikistan enjoy strong bonds of friendship rooted in deep cultural and historical commonalities, and that both sides are determined to build on the shared foundations to further enhance mutual ties.

Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks on Wednesday upon returning to Tehran after a two-day visit to Tajikistan, where he met with senior officials for talks aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Takht-Ravanchi and his delegation arrived in Dushanbe on Monday. Iranian and Tajik officials held the third round of political consultations between the two countries, discussing a host of issues related to bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, commercial, cultural, scientific, and research fields, as well as the latest developments at the regional and international levels.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the developing trend in the bilateral relations, weighed plans to expand cooperation, and emphasized the need to further enhance the ties, according to an X post by Takht-Ravanchi. The diplomat also met with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin on Tuesday.

Iran and Tajikistan have been strengthening their cooperation across various areas. Ties have grown closer since President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Dushanbe earlier this year. This was the third such visit in recent years, following two trips made by his predecessor, the late Ebrahim Raisi, in 2022 and 2024.