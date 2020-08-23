Rural capacities has diversified tourism in Sarein: MP

TEHRAN – Paying attention to the rural tourism and directing tourists to the surrounding villages by creating the necessary infrastructure in these areas has taken Sarein tourism out of a one-dimensional state, a member of parliament has said.

Sarein or Sareyn is a small city in the northwestern Ardebil province. The city is famous for its numerous spa springs and one of the tourist areas.

Sarein attracts more than five million tourists annually who travel to this region from different parts of Iran and the world because of climate and hot springs. It has nine hot springs which are very different in terms of composition and properties.

The tourism sector plays an important role in the province’s development, and appropriate measures in this regard are being done, which are expected to continue and increase, Ali Nikzad, who represents Ardebil, Nir, Namin, and Sarein in the parliament said on Saturday, CHTN reported.

He also noted that the mentioned measures have led to a balanced distribution of tourists as well as the increase of the competitiveness in the region.

Some of the most notable tourist attractions surrounding Sarein are as follows: 'Kanzag' is a historic village that has historic caves related to the Parthian period which have been registered on Iran's National Heritage list.

'Alvares' is a ski resort which absorbs many tourists to enjoy winter sports every year.

The ancient 'Anahita Hill', 'Gulistan Valley' – a habitat of partridge, goat, and mouflon -, and 'Vargehsaran waterfall' are among the most spectacular tourist spots of the region.

